Manchester police say missing mother, 4-year-old son, found safe

Jun. 23—Manchester police say a missing city woman and her 4-year-old son have been found safe.

An Amber alert was issued for Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and son, Armani Neptali Molina, 4, who were reported missing "under suspicious circumstances," police said in a news release.

Around 6:30 p.m., Manchester police issued an updated statement saying the pair have been found safe in the Queen City.

"We thank the public for their help which allowed law enforcement to bring this to a quick and safe resolution," said Manchester police in a statement.