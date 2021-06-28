Manchester police officer on unpaid leave following DWI charge

Jun. 28—A Manchester police officer has been placed on unpaid suspension following a drunken driving charge earlier this year, police officials said.

Richard Valenti Jr., who has been with the department 13 years, was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 6, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

A subsequent internal investigation resulted in Aldenberg suspending Valenti without pay.

Aldenberg released the information in response to an inquiry by the Union Leader.

"Manchester officers are held to very high standards, and incidents of this nature are concerning and taken very seriously," read a statement issued by the police department.

The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council is expected to consider Valenti's certification, which is required for police work, at an upcoming meeting.

According to the PSTC, New Hampshire State Police charged Valenti, who is 36, with driving under the influence on Feb. 6. He was stopped on Interstate 93 southbound.

City records show that Valenti's base pay is $38.69 an hour.