Manchester police quickly track down man charged in roadway shooting

Nov. 1—Minutes after a truck driver was shot to death in the middle of South Willow Street Saturday afternoon, Manchester police were watching the outside of Tyrese Harris' apartment on Bodwell Road, according to a police affidavit.

Harris was considered a "person of interest" in the murder of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, who was driving a tractor-trailer that he owned and operated to support his family. Witnesses say road rage played a role in the murder.

Harris, 22, was later charged with two counts of second-degree murder. On Monday afternoon, he waived arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court and was being held on preventive detention.

A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 17.

Multiple witnesses called police around 3:24 p.m. reporting a person had been shot in the roadway near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

Cardakovic, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit, which is on a separate charge of possession of cocaine, reveals details on how police caught and arrested Harris.

Officers stationed themselves outside the apartment in unmarked cruisers around 3:45 p.m. and waited for Harris to leave in the car.

Just before 6 p.m., Harris left the apartment with a woman and entered a black Kia Forte, officer Erik Slocum wrote in the affidavit. Police followed him.

In all, five officers were involved in the "vehicle takedown." They were wearing SWAT tactical gear.

At one point the Kia pulled over and as a detective drove by, Harris "pulled his head directly outside the window." Police witnessed Harris turning onto South Mammoth Road without coming to a complete stop, swerving and making an abrupt left turn onto Cilley Road in the straight-only lane.

Police decided to make a "high-risk traffic stop" believing the driver was Harris. The vehicle was stopped with no oncoming traffic or pedestrians at 6:04 p.m. on Cilley Road.

"The driver was ordered to put his hands out the window and turn off the vehicle which he did," the affidavit reads. "He threw the keys out the window as ordered and exited the vehicle with his hands showing."

Harris told police he had a bag of cocaine in one of his pants pockets, according to the affidavit. The substance in a tied-off sandwich bag was tested and determined to be 1.8 grams of cocaine.

Police arrested Harris on a charge of possession of the cocaine.

The two counts of murder allege Harris knowingly caused the death of Cardakovic and the other for "recklessly causing the death of Cardakovic under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Harris is being held at the Valley Street jail.

Records show Harris was arrested for criminal threatening in October 2019, several months after he graduated from West High School. He was released on personal recognizance but ordered to stay away from his mother and another family member living at a home on Rockland Avenue.

The case was dismissed on Nov. 14, 2019, according to a court docket.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutor Adam Woods did not provide any additional information on the murder after Harris waived the arraignment.

Cardakovic, who came to the U.S. from Bosnia, has a wife, two sons and daughter.

As of Monday afternoon, $61,287 has been raised on GoFundMe to support the family with funeral expenses and other financial needs.

Harris is being represented by public defenders Aileen O'Connell and Benjamin St. Pierre.

The defense reserved the right to request a bail hearing in the future.

