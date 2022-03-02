Manchester police make real-time alert app available to residents

Manchester police have launched a smartphone app designed to alert citizens to active investigations and help police fight crime.

Atlas One allows police to share real-time crime and incident information and provide residents access to crime reports and other department resources, police say. The free app became available Monday.

Police Chief William Darby had noticed departments outside Connecticut using the technology and thought it could be valuable in Manchester, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said Wednesday.

Police will still post press releases and alerts on Facebook and Twitter, but the Atlas One app offers a tailored tool without all the “noise” associated with social media, Shea said.

Police and other public agencies across the nation are using the app, according to the Atlas One website, atlas.one. “Your community is the ultimate force multiplier,” the company says.

The app, according to Atlas One, allows police to engage and motivate residents to help fight crime by publishing transparent information about incidents and investigations. It also allows residents to “easily and safely” share anonymous tips about crimes they witnessed or have information about, according to the company.

People with the app receive push notifications on their smartphones when, for example, police are looking for a robbery suspect in the area. Crowd-sourced intelligence and tips, according to Atlas One, result in increased arrests, clearance rates and crime prevention.

Rocky Hill police are the only other department using the app in Connecticut, Shea said. People who have the Manchester app would receive alerts from Rocky Hill police if they were in that town at the time, or in any other community in the nation that uses Atlas One, he said.

Police do not have “granular access” to users’ information, Shea said. Also, he noted, although the app is free to download, standard data rates apply to users.

Shift commanders will decide when to send alerts, Shea said. The app also has a link to the department’s online crime report and police are working on enabling users to send tips, he said.

