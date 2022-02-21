Manchester police respond to multiple gunfire reports Sunday

Feb. 21—Manchester police responded to gunshots heard early Sunday morning in two areas of the city.

The gunshots were called in about 4:20 a.m. and officers responded to 620 Silver St., where witnesses reported hearing shots in succession and a car then drive away, according to police.

Shortly after, a man walked into Catholic Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, but is "not very forthcoming with information," police said.

Officers found that two vehicles had been struck with gunfire and collected multiple shell casings. More casings were found in the area of Union and Harvard streets.

Police said officers heard the shots while canvassing the neighborhood, police said.

At this time, police said it is unknown where the man was shot and both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.