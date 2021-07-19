Manchester police respond to three separate gunshot incidents

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Jul. 19—Three incidents involving gunshots — including two people who were wounded — took place Sunday evening at different locations in Manchester and are being investigated by police.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a shooting in the area of Amherst and Lincoln streets. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and neck. The shooting occurred after a man tried to steal the victim's car, police said.

The robber fled in the stolen vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where the injuries to his face and neck were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said in a news release.

At 11:35 p.m., police received a report of shots fired into a building on Quirin Street. All occupants were checked and it was confirmed no one was struck.

Just before midnight, a separate report came in for shots fired on Hevey Street, followed by a car leaving the area. Officers found several shell casings, along with damage to the building consistent with gunfire.

Soon after, police learned that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in connection with the incident.

Officers cleared the rest of the building and confirmed no one else was injured.

Drive-by shooting

Sunday night's violence comes two days after four people were shot when someone opened fire on a van on Interstate 293 early Friday morning.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday near the Exit 2 off-ramp of I-293. The occupants of the van had left a performance at Jewel Nightclub in Manchester a short time earlier.

A vehicle arrived at Elliot Hospital and dropped off four individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Two men were arrested that night after allegedly shooting a gun and driving off in a blue Audi and later crashing on a dead-end street. The Audi was driven into a parked pickup truck and a police cruiser, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of female patients faces new charge

    It's the seventh count for Robert Hadden, who prosecutors allege assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors."

  • U.S. Senate Republicans urge delay of bipartisan infrastructure vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday called on Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to delay an expected procedural vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package, as negotiators struggled with ways to pay for the cost of the measure. Schumer said last week that he intended to begin the process on Monday for the Senate to hold a Wednesday procedural vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

  • How to watch the countdown to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suborbital space trip (and why)

    VAN HORN, Texas — More than two decades after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin, his privately held space company is finally ready to send people on a suborbital space trip — and one of those people is Bezos himself. How are Bezos and his three crewmates traveling? How can you see how it all turns out? And why the heck is the world’s richest person riding a rocket ship? Here’s a quick guide to Tuesday morning’s scheduled launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship from Launch Site

  • GM confirms a third electric pickup truck is in development

    GM will add a full-size electric pickup truck to its GMC lineup, the latest in a string of EV product announcements by the automaker in the past year as it pushes to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025. Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, didn't provide further details about the vehicle or when it might go into production. The GM brand is already aiming to begin production of its GMC Hummer EV in the fourth quarter of this year.

  • From Detroit to Germany to Mumbai, climate change is worsening torrential downpours

    Thanks to climate change, the Earth’s atmosphere now holds more moisture than in decades past, which is, in part, leading to more frequent extreme rainfall events, experts say.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Florida man who carried a Trump flag through the Senate gets 8 months in prison

    The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.

  • 2 Valley men arrested for allegedly attacking people with guns, swords at pigeon racing event

    Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh were part of a group that pulled up to the pigeon racing event in four vehicles, carrying handguns and swords, and shot and stabbed three people, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says.

  • Cold case murder of East Texas woman from 2007 gets a fresh look by new sheriff

    19-year-old Brittany was brutally murdered while she slept at her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas on May 4, 2007.

  • Tucson EMT ‘Critical,’ Two Dead in Gunman’s ‘Horrific’ Fire-Scene Rampage

    Sergeant Richard Gradillas/TwitterA complex and deadly crime spree in Tucson, Arizona, saw a suspect set fire to a house, shoot at multiple emergency responders, and kill two people, police say. Several children who were reported to be missing in the hours after the attack have since been found and are said to be “safe.”The Sunday rampage unfolded at three different crime scenes.Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the fire department was dispatched to a blaze mid-afternoon, and, at “pretty muc