Manchester police respond to three separate gunshot incidents

Jul. 19—Three incidents involving gunshots — including two people who were wounded — took place Sunday evening at different locations in Manchester and are being investigated by police.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a shooting in the area of Amherst and Lincoln streets. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and neck. The shooting occurred after a man tried to steal the victim's car, police said.

The robber fled in the stolen vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where the injuries to his face and neck were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said in a news release.

At 11:35 p.m., police received a report of shots fired into a building on Quirin Street. All occupants were checked and it was confirmed no one was struck.

Just before midnight, a separate report came in for shots fired on Hevey Street, followed by a car leaving the area. Officers found several shell casings, along with damage to the building consistent with gunfire.

Soon after, police learned that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in connection with the incident.

Officers cleared the rest of the building and confirmed no one else was injured.

Drive-by shooting

Sunday night's violence comes two days after four people were shot when someone opened fire on a van on Interstate 293 early Friday morning.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday near the Exit 2 off-ramp of I-293. The occupants of the van had left a performance at Jewel Nightclub in Manchester a short time earlier.

A vehicle arrived at Elliot Hospital and dropped off four individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Two men were arrested that night after allegedly shooting a gun and driving off in a blue Audi and later crashing on a dead-end street. The Audi was driven into a parked pickup truck and a police cruiser, police said.