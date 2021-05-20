Manchester police responding to many motor vehicle-related calls

May 20—MANCHESTER — Police have responded to 15 motor vehicle break in-related incidents in the past week, making several arrests while also recovering stolen vehicles.

Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea issued a press release stating that seven of those recent responses have been for motor vehicle thefts, but the department has recovered 10 such stolen vehicles in the meantime.

"Officers are stepping up efforts to address these crimes and apprehend those committing burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles," Shea wrote in a press release.

May 12 arrests

On May 12, police said they noticed a stolen 2017 Nissan Maxima from Wethersfield traveling on Center Street with a Massachusetts registration plate, not the plates associated with the vehicle.

Officers positioned police vehicles to prevent the vehicle from driving off. The driver, Maliek Dobson, 20, of Manchester, attempted to escape, they said, but was unable to move the stolen vehicle due to the positioning of officers' vehicles. He tried to flee of foot but was arrested, police said.

His passenger, Gloria Ortega, 18, of Manchester, initially refused to cooperate or provide officers with identification and she also was arrested.

Dobson, who has a lengthy arrest history in Manchester and Hartford, was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond at Hartford Correctional Center and is next scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 10.

Ortega was charged with criminal liability for first-degree larceny and interfering with police. She was released by police and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 2.

May 14 arrests

Just two days later on May 14, police said they found a stolen 2020 Jeep Compass with Rhode Island plates outside of the Motel 6 at 51 Hartford Turnpike that was reported stolen out of Hartford. Two individuals were inside and both were arrested.

The operator, Anthony Johnson, 61, of East Hartford, was charged with first-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. His passenger, Jennifer Spring, 36, of East Hartford, was charged with criminal liability for first-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released on $25,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 11.

May 16 incidents

Police had another stolen vehicle-related incident on May 16 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Spruce and Pearl streets.

Police said the driver of a 2011 Audi A4 traveling east on Pearl Street disobeyed the stop sign and hit a vehicle traveling south on Spruce Street. As officers were heading to the scene, witnesses said that four individuals ran from the Audi, which turned out to be stolen from South Windsor shortly before the incident. None of the occupants were located.

Later that morning, a gray Ford Explorer, which was later determined to be stolen from Wethersfield, was seen traveling erratically near Main and Center streets.

The driver of the vehicle nearly collided head on with a police vehicle and turned north on Main Street, police said. The operator continued driving erratically, disregarding traffic laws, again driving toward a police vehicle before heading south on Main Street at an excessive speed.

"Following department policy, no pursuit was initiated but based on the behavior of the operator it appeared as though they were attempting to bait officers into a pursuit," Shea wrote in the release.

Shea said the Police Department encourages residents and visitors to lock their cars, take their keys, and remove belongings from vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to report them to police at 860-645-5500.

