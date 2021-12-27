Manchester police search for man who found debit card outside bank, allegedly used it to purchase items

Dec. 27—Police in Manchester are looking for a man who they claim found a debit card in a bank parking lot earlier this month, then allegedly used it to purchase items at several stores.

According to police, a woman accidentally left her debit card at an ATM at the Triangle Credit Union on Elm Street in Manchester, and a customer picked it up and placed it on an exterior window sill of the bank without telling anyone.

The wind blew the card into the parking lot, where it was picked up by a man and then used at several businesses, police said in a news release.

Manchester police released surveillance images of the man, which show the individual wearing a New England Patriots hoodie and a Donald Trump 2020 hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images is asked to contact Detective James Pittman of the Manchester police department at 603-792-5551.