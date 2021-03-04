Manchester police search for woman they claim dragged officer with car, led cops on high-speed chase

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 4—Manchester police are looking for a city woman they claim dragged an officer with her car before leading cops on a high-speed chase early Wednesday, officials said.

According to Manchester police, an officer on patrol in the area of East High Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday spotted a car that was running with a jacket draped in the window and blocking the view of the driver.

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Chelsie Bixby of Manchester, allegedly began acting "nervous and uncomfortable" while speaking with the officer. Police said Bixby then allegedly became frantic and put her car in drive.

The tires did not immediately gain traction due to snow, police said, and the officer ordered Bixby to stop.

"When she did not, (he) put a portion of his arm into the open window attempting to unlock the door from the inside," police said in a statement.

Bixby then allegedly accelerated her vehicle and began to pull away, dragging the officer for about 15 feet, police said.

Officers then followed Bixby as she sped through the city at more than 70 mph, police said, before getting on Interstate 93 and heading south towards toward Exit 4 in Londonderry, where the chase was terminated due to speed.

Bixby is wanted on multiple charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating without a valid license.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

