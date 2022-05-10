Manchester Police searching for man who followed woman home, groped her

The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an unknown man followed a woman home from a convenience store and groped her.

The reported sexual assault happened on April 28.

The victim told police she was shopping at the Seven Days Market on Union Street and left shortly before 8:00 a.m. She told police the unknown man came up behind her when she was walking home and grabbed her in a sexual manner.

The man is known to frequent the Seven Days Market and possibly lives in the area, according to police.

He is described as a heavy set light-skinned Hispanic or black man, wearing a black ball cap, pants, sweater, and a face mask. His face was clean shaven and well kept.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



