Manchester police seek help identifying car after man found injured in street

Jan. 15—Manchester police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a vehicle they believe hit a man and fled the scene early Sunday, leaving the victim with a serious head injury.

Manchester police say officers responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets around 6:24 a.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a Manchester man, 35 laying in the roadway suffering from "what appeared to be a potential serious head injury," police said in a news release.

The man was transported by American Medical Response to an area hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Manchester police determined the man had been hit by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross Union Street.

"The motor vehicle involved in this collision fled the scene," police said in a news release.

Using area surveillance footage, Manchester police obtained a photo of the vehicle believed to be involved, which they described as a dark-colored four-door hatchback.

Manchester police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying or locating the vehicle involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.