Manchester police seek hep ID'ing woman they say robbed West Side store, assaulted employee

Feb. 23—Manchester police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman they say stole merchandise and assaulted an employee at a Family Dollar store Tuesday on the West Side.

According to police, officers responded to the Family Dollar on Second Street at West Hancock Street around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday for a reported robbery.

An employee told police they observed a female allegedly concealing merchandise in her shoulder bag. Police said the employee confronted the woman and asked her to empty her bag, but she wouldn't comply and began to walk away.

When the employee tried to grab the bag, police said, the woman assaulted the employee.

According to police, the woman is described as White and in her 20s, wearing jeans, a green coat, brightly dyed red hair, and carrying a large grey shoulder bag.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com