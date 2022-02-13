Manchester police seek hit-and-run driver in three-car crash

MANCHESTER – Police are searching for a Pennsylvania man who fled the scene of a three-car accident Saturday evening after allegedly speeding, crashing into two other vehicles, and sending at least one person to the hospital, police said.

Roy Deronde Jr., of Kingston, Pa., is charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, causing serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice, Manchester Police said in a release.

“As the investigation is continuing there is a potential that Mr. Deronde could be facing additional charges,” police said in a statement. “The whereabouts of Mr. Deronde are not known, however there is an active warrant for his arrest. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, the disregard of a traffic control device, and a high rate of speed is the contributing cause of the motor vehicle accident.”

The incident occurred at 5:56 pm Saturday at the intersection of State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive. When police arrived, a silver 2008 Nissan Altima, allegedly driven by Deronde, was fully engulfed in flames and facing west on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 70.

A hit and run, three-car accident on Feb. 12 in Manchester Township sent one person to the hospital and sparked a manhunt for the driver.

Officers also found a red 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC facing west in the eastbound lane of Highway 70 and a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee facing north in the intersection of Highway 70 and Colonial Drive.

'A brazen and brutal crime': Police records show alleged timeline of Neptune double murder

Six Flags: El Toro roller coaster expected to reopen this spring following last summer's derailment

Police said Deronde was allegedly speeding westbound on Highway 70 and ran a red light, hitting the white Jeep Cherokee as it traveled south on Colonial Drive.

After striking the Jeep Cherokee, Deronde’s vehicle then allegedly crossed the centerline and struck the Mercedes Benz, which was traveling east on Highway 70. Deronde’s vehicle apparently traveled further before slamming into a utility pole and catching fire, according to police.

Story continues

Deronde allegedly fled on foot along with a passenger in the same vehicle, identified as Fannie Kistner, also of Kingston, Pa. Kistner was later found and transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for medical treatment.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes Benz, a Toms River couple, and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a Manchester resident, were uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with informant on the whereabouts of Roy Deronde to call 732-657-6111. Calls will remain confidential.

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is also the author of three books, including Killing Journalism on the state of the news media, and an adjunct media professor at Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Pennsylvania man sought in Route 70 crash