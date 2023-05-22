Manchester police seek missing girl

Manchester Police are seeking help in locating Daniela Iriarte.

MANCHESTER — Township Police are seeking the public's help in locating a girl who was last seen Saturday.

Daniela Iriarte was last known to be in Toms River while wearing ripped blue jeans and a white shirt with colored spots, according to police. She may be in Toms River or Manchester, according to authorities.

Manchester Police are asking anyone with information about her location to call headquarters at 732-657-6111.

