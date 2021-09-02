Manchester police seek public's help locating missing teen

Sep. 2—Manchester police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager missing since Friday.

Emma D'Alessandris, 17, was on her way to a medical appointment when she

went missing on Friday, August 27, police said in a release.

D'Alessandris is described as a white female, approximately 5'2" to 5'5" tall with brightly

dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans.

"Emma has a medical condition that requires treatment and she may become ill if she goes too long without seeing a doctor," Manchester police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about D'Alessandris' whereabouts is asked to call Manchester

police at 603-668-8711.