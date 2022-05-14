Manchester police seek woman charged with murder of 71-year-old

May 14—Manchester police are searching for a woman they allege killed a 71-year-old man in the city early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, Manchester police have issued an arrest warrant for Stephanie Beard, 34, on charges of second-degree murder.

Police say they believe Beard stabbed John Glennon, 71, in the head with a knife early Friday morning, and stole Glennon's Subaru Impreza.

Glennon was found dead around 8 a.m. Friday.

According to a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Beard was last seen headed south on Interstate 293 in the silver Subaru on Friday.

Beard is described as a white woman, 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, and several tattoos, including a Sonic the Hedgehog character on her left hand.

Police say they consider Beard dangerous, and ask anyone who may know where she is to call 911 or their local police department.

Manchester police are also seeking information about Glennon's death, and ask anyone with information, and anyone who has been in contact with Beard to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, and ask to speak with the detectives division.