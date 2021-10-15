Manchester police seeking information on arson case

Oct. 14—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating an arson that happened early Wednesday and are seeking help from the public.

Police said an unidentified person broke into a Manchester residence and poured gasoline and lighter fluid throughout the first floor. The suspect then started a fire while three occupants were still inside the home, including a toddler and a teenager.

Police said the suspect used a yellow 5-quart Pennzoil container to pour the gasoline and lighter fluid. They believe the person filled this container at a nearby gas station and are seeking anyone with information on the fire or who saw the person filling the container.

Those with information can contact lead investigator Detective Claire Hearn at 860-645-5549.

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.