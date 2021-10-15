Manchester Police seeking information on arson case

Oct. 15—MANCHESTER — Manchester police are investigating an arson case and seeking information.

Early Wednesday morning, an unidentified person broke into a Manchester residence and poured gasoline and lighter fluid throughout the first floor, police said. The suspect then started a fire while three occupants were still inside the home, including a toddler and a teenager.

Police said the suspect used a yellow 5-quart Pennzoil container to pour the gasoline and lighter fluid. They believe the suspect filled this container at a nearby gas station and are seeking anyone with information on the fire or who saw the person filling the container.

Anyone with information can contact the lead investigator, Detective Claire Hearn, at (860) 645-5549.

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.