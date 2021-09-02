Manchester police seeking registered sex offender facing fresh charge

Sep. 2—Authorities are asking the public's help locating a registered sex offender free on bail as he awaits trial on new charges involving a child.

Manchester police say they've obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Goffinet, 51, who allegedly did not inform police of his new address before moving. Goffinet is a Tier 1 registered sex offender stemming from a 2007 conviction, police said in a statement.

In May, Goffinet was charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13. He was released before trial on his own recognizance.

Anyone with information about Goffinet's whereabouts can contact Manchester police at 668-8711.