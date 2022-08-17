Manchester police, state troopers called to quell 'unruly' youth at Sununu Youth Services Center

Aug. 17—Troopers and Manchester police were called to the Sununu Youth Services Center on Tuesday evening in response to "unruly" youth who were not following staff instructions, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Staff at the juvenile detention facility called law enforcement to "assist with an unruly group of youth that were refusing to cooperate and follow instructions," read a statement from state police.

Police responded to the Manchester facility just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and the facility was brought back to order shortly after. No police presence was evident by 9:30 p.m.