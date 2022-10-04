Manchester police warn of phone scam

Oct. 4—Manchester police are warning residents of a phone scam involving a caller falsely claiming to be a member of the department, trying to solicit money.

"The call is a scam, and no one from this agency is making calls of this nature," Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel said in a statement.

The caller leaves a message telling the recipient they have warrants out for their arrest and need to pay cash bail, Hamel said.

"The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if the person does not respond," Hamel said in a statement. "Again, no one at the Manchester Police Department is making these calls."

Residents are asked to call the police department at 603-668-8711 if they receive one of these calls, or feel they have been the victim of a scam.