Manchester Police warning the public after rise in gun thefts

Authorities are warning the public to lock their car doors after “an alarming number” of gun thefts have been reported this year.

Manchester Police say 73 guns have been stolen since the start of 2022, with 43 of them taken from vehicles.

“These guns often times end up in the hands of the wrong people and are used in the commission of a crime,” the department wrote in a social media post.

In 2021, there were 72 firearm thefts in the city, according to officials. With a month left remaining in the year, police are warning gun owners to store their firearms in a safe place and if they must keep guns in their cars, to please keep their doors locked.

“We will continue to diligently work these cases but we also need citizens to be responsible and sensible if they choose to own a gun,” Manchester Police wrote.

