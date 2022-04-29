Manchester rape trial begins four years after incident reported

Apr. 29—A Manchester man accused of raping an intoxicated co-worker inside his apartment faced a Hillsborough County jury on Thursday, more than four years after the incident.

Late last year, the victim in the case, Tori Kort, publicly complained about delays and canceled court dates, and the effect the postponements were having on her.

The New Hampshire Union Leader, like most newspapers, does not typically identify victims of sexual assault. But Kort agreed to the use of her name and image both in a December article and during this trial.

"We're happy to move forward with this case," said Shaylen Roberts, an assistant Hillsborough county attorney, during a break in the trial. Roberts is the lead prosecutor in the county's Special Victims Unit.

The defendant, Brandon Boggs, 27, faces four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The attack is alleged to have taken place March 10, 2018, at his Country Club Drive apartment. He was released on a $5,000 bail bond shortly after his arrest.

Over the course of the case, trial dates were set at least 11 times and postponed. At one point, former Deputy Attorney General Jane Young wrote Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin and urged him to prevent further delays.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys at times asked for postponements. A previous prosecutor once asked for a delay to attend a training seminar. A defense attorney once blamed a medical condition.

Also, several prosecutors assigned to the case resigned, which required another to take over and come up to speed.

In December, Coughlin's first assistant said COVID-19 was a factor. All trials were suspended for six months, which set the Boggs trial back for a year and a half, First Assistant Shawn Sweeney said at the time.

The case

According to opening arguments, the alleged assault took place after a night of drinking among co-workers at PillPack, who were celebrating Kort's promotion. She was too intoxicated to drive home and spent the night in an apartment with Boggs, Boggs' girlfriend and Boggs' roommate.

She woke up lying on her stomach with a man raping her and forcing her down when she tried to get up. Although she did not see Boggs, the assailant's shape matched Boggs, and he had tattoos on his arms, as did Boggs. DNA evidence taken later that day at the hospital linked Boggs to the attack.

Before the jury was seated, Judge Diane Nicolosi ruled that prosecutors can ask two witnesses about the contents of a SnapChat video that Kort sent from an Elm Street bar. SnapChat videos disappear after they are viewed by the recipient.

The video includes Boggs' use of a crude four-letter word in connection with Kort.

Boggs' lawyers argued that testimony recalling a SnapChat video amounts to hearsay. They said Boggs' message could be interpreted several ways. And they said use of the profanity would put Boggs in a harmful light.

Nicolosi rejected their concerns.

"I don't think it's exceptionally crude," Nicolosi said about the four-letter word. "Unfortunately, our language has gotten coarser as I've aged."

