Manchester school, police investigating threat against middle high school

A Manchester School Superintendent and police are investigating a threat that was made to harm others at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School.

On Monday, April 3, just before midnight, a teenager made ominous and threatening statements and posts on social media, making threats to harm others with firearms and harm themselves.

According to police, a suspect was quickly identified Monday night through aggressive, diligent investigative work. The suspect is receiving appropriate support and services.

Officials no longer believe that there is any active threat against the school community.

“We take all threats against our school community seriously. Our leadership team at the Middle High School responded immediately and collaborated with the Manchester and Essex Police Departments,” Superintendent Beaudoin said.

The investigation into this remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

