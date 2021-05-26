Manchester School of Technology student suspended after weapons found in his car

May 26—A Manchester School of Technology student has been suspended after police searched his vehicle Tuesday and found several weapons, a school official said.

The unidentified student faces disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, according to a statement released by schools spokesman Andrew Toland. The two-paragraph statement mentions the word "weapon" several times but does not specify if the weapons were firearms or other types.

The search took place after the school at 100 Gerald Connors Circle went into lockdown Tuesday morning after a student in the CTE program reportedly showed a weapon in the school parking lot, the statement reads.

The statement read that once officials realized the student had entered the building, the school went into lockdown and additional Manchester police units responded.

The statement said the student, a minor, did not have a weapon in his possession and allowed police to search his vehicle.

"The police investigation found that the student didn't threaten anyone, and no criminal charges were filed," the statement reads.

Manchester police logs show a "check area for problem" call at 9:57 a.m. at MST but make no other mention about the matter.