Manchester Schools Closed Monday In Storm Aftermath

MANCHESTER, NJ — As cleanup from Saturday's blizzard continues in Manchester, school district officials have announced schools will be closed Monday.

"While some of the main roads are dry, many of the side roads still have icy conditions creating a safety hazard for students and buses in these areas," Manchester officials said in a message on the district's website.

The Manchester district closure includes the Regional Day school.

Lakehurst Elementary School is closed as well, a message on its website said.

The snow closure means the districts will add a day to the end of the school year. There were no emergency closure days built into the calendar, and this year the state Department of Education is not allowing school districts to shift to virtual instruction for anything except a COVID-19-related closure.



The Ocean County Vocational-Technical Schools are closed on Monday as well.

This article originally appeared on the Manchester Patch