Manchester Schools Going Mask Optional When NJ Mandate Ends

MANCHESTER, NJ — On March 7, Manchester Township Schools students and staff will get to decide whether or not to wear masks in the school buildings, as the district will make masks optional.

Manchester Superintendent John P. Berenato said the district will shift to mask optional as it had previously intended in the district’s June 2021 Road Forward Plan.

The decision is in response to Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement Monday that the statewide mask mandate for schools would be lifted March 7 because of the significant declines in the rate of coronavirus cases and the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Over the past several months, differences in opinion related to COVID-19 have been heard across our community," Berenato said. "The word 'optional' provides Manchester Township parents and staff the opportunity to make an individual decision about the safety measures necessary to keep their family safe."



Berenato said students and staff must adhere to the mask mandate until March 7.

"Additionally, it is essential that we all work together to promote an environment where everyone can feel comfortable with their choice while respecting others with a different mindset," he said.



The district is awaiting guidance from the state Department of Health "that incorporates all aspects of safety in schools while children are unmasked," he said, including on topics such as quarantining and contact tracing.

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on school buses as they are covered by federal transportation rules. Read more: NJ Kids Still Have To Wear Masks On Buses Even After March 7



"The Department will develop guidance that incorporates all aspects of safety in schools while children are unmasked," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "We know that every parent wants to do what's best for their children."

