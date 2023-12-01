Manchester scientist in Gaza 'terrified' after breakdown of ceasefire

A scientist sheltering in a city in Gaza has said he is "terrified" for his family's safety after the breakdown of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Mohammed Ghalayini, who lives in Manchester, chose to stay in Khan Yunis to be with his mother and sister.

Fighting has resumed in Gaza after the seven-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas expired.

Mr Ghalayini said warning leaflets telling people to leave Khan Yunis were "very ominous and scary".

The British-Palestinian dual national was visiting his relatives when Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing 1,300 people, and has remained with family through repeated air strikes.

He said he was devastated by the end of the ceasefire.

"Today, immediately around seven, the bombing returned and there was like repeated bombing for three hours, artillery and airstrikes and naval artillery as well," the 44-year-old said.

During the pause in fighting, he said he had an "idyllic" time and cycled to a nearby beach, picked olives, visited friends and collected a large water container to help ensure his family's water supply.

Mr Ghalayini said he had hoped the ceasefire would lead to greater de-escalation, but was terrified after leaflets dropped over Khan Yunis told residents they must leave to go to Rafah as the city was a "dangerous combat zone".

The scientist said he feared Israel was planning to "corral as many Gazans as possible into as smaller area as possible close to the border" and move them permanently into nearby Egypt.

About 25 people are currently staying in Mr Ghalayini's aunt's house in Khan Yunis, with more expected to join them.

He said: "People are just being pushed further and further, bit by bit, by this relentless Israeli military campaign."

The Israeli Defence Force said its only purpose in dropping leaflets telling people to head for Rafah was to minimise civilian casualties.

