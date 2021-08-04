Manchester sex conviction upheld; Prosecutor's misstatement didn't make trial unfair, court says

Aug. 4—Even though a prosecutor seriously misstated a piece of evidence in his final argument at trial, the state Supreme Court has upheld a Manchester man's conviction of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl under the guise of washing and moisturizing her skin to treat her eczema.

A six-justice panel last week unanimously upheld the conviction of Roy David Lowe, 45, of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.

Judge David P. Gold, who presided over Lowe's non-jury trial in Hartford Superior Court in 2018, sentenced him to nine years in prison, followed by 20 years' probation, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Lowe has been free on a $500,000 appeal bond while the case was before the Supreme Court, and the decision means he may soon have to start serving the prison time.

The girl was the sole trial witness who testified that Lowe had touched her inappropriately in the time period at issue in the trial, although there was evidence that Lowe had admitted cleaning her body in a way a medical provider considered inappropriate seven years earlier, when she was 3.

Prosecutor David Zagaja said in his final argument at the trial that Lowe's former girlfriend had admitted having seen him touch the girl inappropriately, according to the Supreme Court decision.

But, in testimony quoted in the decision, the ex-girlfriend said she could "clarify" what she had previously told Manchester police Detective Jason Pontz and the state's attorney's office in separate conversations. She said Lowe had told the girl what to do but that the girl did the cleaning herself in the incident the ex-girlfriend witnessed.

CONVICTION UPHELD

DEFENDANT: ROY DAVID LOWE, 45, OF MANCHESTER.

CONVICTIONS: FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, FOURTH-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD.

SENTENCE: 15 YEARS, SUSPENDED AFTER NINE YEARS IN PRISON, FOLLOWED BY 20 YEARS' PROBATION AND ONE YEAR OF SPECIAL PAROLE.

Story continues

UPHELD: 6-0 BY THE STATE SUPREME COURT.

The Supreme Court decision, written by Justice Maria Kahn, says the prosecutor's statement related directly to the girl's credibility and thus was "central to a critical issue in the case." Kahn also acknowledged that the court has previously described cases that turn entirely on the credibility of a sexual assault complainant as "not particularly strong." And she wrote that the comment wasn't based on a reasonable inference from the girlfriend's testimony and thus "could be considered severe."

"Nevertheless, these factors are insufficient to establish that the prosecutor's single comment deprived the defendant of a fair trial under the circumstances," Kahn continued.

She wrote that a defense lawyer immediately objected to the prosecutor's comment and moved for a mistrial. Gold denied the motion, saying he knew what the girlfriend had testified to and would base his decision on her actual testimony, adding that he had "the luxury" of being able to listen to a recording of the testimony to resolve any uncertainty.

Kahn repeated the Supreme Court's statement in a 2013 decision that "'an experienced trial judge ... (is) not likely to be swayed' by improperly admitted evidence." She added that a trial judge, who is familiar with the rules governing statements lawyers can make in trial arguments, is less likely to be influenced by improper arguments that jurors might be.

To convict Lowe of fourth-degree sexual assault, the judge had to find that he touched the girl for sexual gratification or in order to degrade or humiliate her. Gold found that both those criteria had been met, and the Supreme Court held that the evidence was sufficient to support those conclusions.

Attempts Tuesday to reach defense lawyer Trent LaLima for comment on the decision were unsuccessful. He can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision, but it agrees to hear only a tiny fraction of the cases brought to it.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.