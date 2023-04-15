Manchester stabbing suspect gets chance to earn freedom

Apr. 14—A Manchester man accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time, was admitted Thursday to a program for criminal defendants with psychiatric disabilities, which can lead to dismissal of the charges.

In Hartford Superior Court, Judge David P. Gold granted an application by Earl E. Hairston Jr. to participate in the pretrial supervised diversionary program for persons with psychiatric disabilities and veterans.

Hairston, 21, originally was charged with first-degree assault, which would have made him ineligible for the diversionary program. But prosecutor Michael Riley on Thursday reduced the charge to second-degree assault, making Hairston eligible.

The prosecutor didn't object to Hairston's application for the program. He described the repeated telephone calls he made to the stabbing victim to solicit his views on the application, an effort that failed even though the victim returned a call from the prosecutor at one point.

The judge said the victim's injury didn't appear to be permanent, based on medical records obtained by the court.

Gold also said Hairston has been punished by spending roughly 11 months in jail, unable to post bond, since his arrest immediately after the May 16 stabbing.

Hairston was to be released Thursday, the judge said.

He is due back in court in two years, on April 14, 2025, at which time the case will be dismissed if he has successfully completed a treatment plan designed for him by the state Court Support Services Division. The dismissal, in turn, will lead to erasure of all public records of the charges.

If Hairston fails in treatment, however, prosecutors could change the charge back to first-degree assault, the judge said. If convicted of that crime, Hairston could face up to 20 years in prison.

The judge said the treatment plan is designed for Hairston's "unique needs" and can succeed, but only with his cooperation.

Story continues

Hairston's brother and sister were in court for the hearing, along with three of his nieces and nephews. The judge said many 21-year-old defendants who come before him have no such support.

According to Manchester police, officers arrested Hairston shortly after responding to the fight at 20-22 Thompson Road around 11:45 p.m. on May 16.

Police said they found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of the building, suffering what appeared to be a stab wound to the eye. He was bleeding heavily and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition the following morning, police said.

Officers spoke with a witness, who reported seeing the victim fighting with another man in the parking lot. Hairston was identified as a suspect, and officers quickly located him, police said.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.