Manchester store owner admits touching teen

May 17—MANCHESTER — A convenience store owner charged Friday with sexual assault admitted to touching a teenage girl in an intimate manner on two occasions in his store, according to police.

The man, Muhammad Adrees, 40, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a child. He is free on $100,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

The affidavit supporting Adrees' arrest provides the following details:

In April, a school resource officer at Manchester High School was notified by school staff about a possible sexual assault. The officer learned that the victim's brother reported the assault to school staff after his sister told him.

In a forensic interview, the girl said she would visit Adrees' store, Manchester Mini Mart and Smoke Shop, because he allowed her to try vape pens.

The girl said many other students also go to the store because Adrees sells the items to underage people.

On April 1, she stopped at the store on her way to school, and Adrees let her smoke products containing THC, a psychoactive compound found in marijuana. On that day, she smoked so much that she became intoxicated, because Adrees kept telling her to have more.

At one point Adrees told her to follow him into the back of the store, and once there, he touched her in an intimate way. They returned to the main store for a short time, then he asked her into the back again, and once again touched her.

The girl said Adrees drove her to school, likely because he knew how intoxicated she was. Once at school she sent a message to her brother about what had happened.

The girl also said Adrees asked her and her friends for nude photographs and made comments in a recorded video call about engaging in sexual acts with one of her friends.

Police spoke with Adrees this month, who admitted to knowing the girl's age and to the events the girl revealed.

