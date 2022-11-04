Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor

Nov. 4—A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced.

FOOD-STAMP FRAUD

DEFENDANTS: Javed Saeed, 53, owner of the Manchester Quick Mart on Oakland Street in Manchester, and his father, Dastgir Saeed, 69, both South Windsor residents

SENTENCES: For Javed Saeed, a year and a day in prison, three years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and $211,208 in restitution, already paid. For Dastgir Saeed two months in prison, two years of supervised release, including two months of home detention, and a $2,500 fine.

In a separate hearing Thursday, the owner's father, who sometimes worked for him on a fill-in basis, was sentenced to two months in prison for conspiring in the scheme by conducting fraudulent food-stamp transactions, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement.

Judge Janet C. Hall imposed the sentences in U.S. District Court in New Haven on Javed Saeed, 53, the owner of the Manchester Quick Mart, a Mobil station and convenience store on Oakland Street, and his father, Dastgir Saeed, 69.

Both sentences were well below the ranges recommended by federal sentencing guidelines, 21 to 27 months for Javed, and 12 to 18 months for Dastgir. Javed's guideline range was higher because of his supervisory role in the offense.

Both men live in South Windsor, sharing an extended-family home.

Javed Saeed's year-and-a-day sentence is less severe than a one-year sentence would have been because federal prisoners can receive good-time credits reducing their prison time by some 15 percent when the sentence is over a year.

Prosecutor Anastasia E. King emphasized in her sentencing memorandums in the two cases that for each fraudulent $20 food-stamp transaction, the men would charge an extra $8 to $10.

Javed Saeed's "actions allowed taxpayer dollars intended to provide food and nutrition to the needy, to be used instead to buy gasoline, cash and other ineligible items — at a steep rate of surcharge," the prosecutor wrote. She added that this was "pure profit" to Javed and his family.

In arguing for leniency, the men's lawyers emphasized evidence of their otherwise good character, including previously clean records, and the medical problems they and their families face.

Javed Saeed's lawyer, Thomas J. Murphy, cited a statement by Mohammed Siddiqui that Javed has helped open a food bank for needy members of their mosque.

He also emphasized that Javed has already paid the full $211,208 he owes in restitution to the federal government, having raised the money with the help of loans from 13 people in his community.

The defense lawyer wrote that most defendants pay restitution in only "modest monthly sums commensurate with their post-incarceration income" — and that the court and the government eventually lose the ability to enforce even those payments.

"Rather than leave the burden of loss on his victim, Javed took that burden onto himself — where it belongs," the defense lawyer wrote.

In addition to the restitution, the judge imposed fines of $5,000 on Javed Saeed and $2,500 on his father, Avery announced.

The judge put Javed Saeed on three years of supervised release, which is similar to probation, after he is released from prison, according to the U.S. attorney. She said the judge put Dastgir Saeed on supervised release for two years — with the first two months in home detention.

Murphy emphasized the ongoing medical problems Javed Saeed suffers as a result of a serious skull fracture he suffered when he fell from a train in his native Pakistan at age 20.

Dastgir Saeed's lawyer, Todd A. Bussert, wrote that both Dastgir and his wife have "multiple health conditions" — and that he takes care of her, translating for her at medical appointments because she can't speak English.

