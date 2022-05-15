Manchester store owner traded vape pens for sex favors, police say

May 15—MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested a local convenience store owner, accusing him of soliciting sexual favors from high school-aged students in exchange for THC and tobacco vape pens.

Muhammed Adrees, 40, is charged with two counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on $100,000 bond and is due to appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 17.

The Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit received information in April that Adrees, the owner of the Manchester Mini Mart, 352 Main St., was soliciting students, police said in a statement.

After an extensive investigation and identification of multiple victims, police obtained an arrest warrant for Adrees, who turn himself in to police Friday, police said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Jason Pontz, at 860-645-5545.