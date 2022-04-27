Manchester student, 11, shot pellet gun at bus stop

Apr. 27—MANCHESTER — An 11-year-old Manchester student was arrested last week after shooting at a friend with a pellet gun at a bus stop, according to authorities.

Police arrested the student on April 22 after receiving a report that he shot at a friend with a plastic Airsoft pellet gun at a school bus stop, school spokesman Jim Farrell said. Police confirmed they responded to the incident, but could not be reached to provide additional details, such as charges.

Farrell said the incident is "being investigated and will be responded to in accordance with Board of Education policy."

Farrell was unable to provide information about any disciplinary action the student could be facing because those matters are confidential, he said.

Under the board's student discipline policy, a principal must recommend expulsion proceedings in all cases where the administration has reason to believe the student possessed a deadly weapon or firearm whether on or off school grounds.

In its policy, the board classifies a deadly weapon as designed for violence and capable of inflicting death or serious bodily harm.

The superintendent may conduct an inquiry and may forward a recommendation for expulsion to the Board of Education, which, under its policy, would expel a student for one calendar year for violating its policy.

For any mandatory expulsion offense, the board may modify the term of expulsion on a case-by-case basis, the policy says.

It is unclear whether the incident, which occurred at a bus stop, was deemed to have occurred on or off school grounds. The board transportation policy states that "students accessing school transportation are expected to behave in an appropriate manner, in accordance with all school rules and regulations.