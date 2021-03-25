Manchester SWAT, Goffstown police arrest man on sexual assault warrant

Mar. 25—A man is facing a sexual assault charge after Goffstown police responded to a report of domestic violence Wednesday night in the town's Pinardville section.

Goffstown police responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on Roy St. at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Genaro Javier Claussels-Vega. Goffstown police were assisted by members of the Manchester police SWAT team at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in taking Claussels-Vega, 52, into custody without incident.

Claussels-Vega is charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and is being held on preventative detention. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on Friday.