Manchester teen accused of molesting girl

Sep. 1—A Manchester teenager is being prosecuted as an adult in a case in which he is accused of molesting a girl from the time he was about 9 until he was 15, when the girl was 6 to 12 years old.

Josiah X. Nichols, now 16, who has listed an address on Parker Street, is charged with first-, third-, and fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a child, court records show. He is free on a promise to appear in court and is next due Sept. 21 in Hartford Superior Court.

Nichols was charged as a juvenile in May, and the case was automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges, court records show.

State law permits a case to be transferred from juvenile to adult court only when the offense occurred after the defendant reached age 15.

But the formal statement of charges against Nichols alleges that each crime occurred from 2013 to 2020. Nichols turned 9 in November 2013 and turned 15 in 2019. The girl told authorities that the sexual abuse ended when Nichols moved to Massachusetts to live with his father in April or June 2020, when he was still 15.

Attempts to reach Nichols' public defender, Dana Sanetti, and prosecutor Debra Collins for comment were unsuccessful.

CHILD SEX CASE

DEFENDANT: JOSIAH X. NICHOLS, 16.

CHARGES: SEXUAL ASSAULT IN THE FIRST, THIRD, AND FOURTH DEGREES, TWO COUNTS OF RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD.

STATUS: FREE ON PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT; NEXT DUE SEPT. 21 IN HARTFORD SUPERIOR COURT

When a child younger than 13 is subjected to an act Connecticut law defines as sexual intercourse by a person more than two years older than the child, the older person is guilty of first-degree sexual assault under the law, even if the older person is also a juvenile. Nichols is more than two years older than the girl, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Joseph N. Davis.

The detective reports the following in the affidavit:

In a "minimal facts" interview with Katrin Keating, an investigative social worker with the state Department of Children and Families, the girl said the contact between her and Nichols was consensual and that she didn't want to get Nichols in trouble.

Story continues

When she interviewed Nichols, Keating reported, he appeared embarrassed and said, "Everything they said is true." He said he and the girl "had sex" and that it had "gone on for a while," the social worker reported.

In a subsequent forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl said the sexual activity began when she was 6 or 7 and continued until Nichols went to live with his father when she was 12.

As she got older, the girl said, she became less interested in the sexual activity, and Nichols resorted to more "manipulation" to get her to do it.

She also said she agreed to smoke marijuana with him when she was 11 or 12 and he tried to rape her, although she managed to prevent the rape.

Although the girl said the sexual abuse ended when Nichols went to live with his father in the spring of 2020, he later returned. After his return, she said, she had been having nightmares every night and feeling anxious.

Nichols declined to be interviewed by the detective about the case.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.