Manchester teen fatally shot in city

Sep. 21—HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said.

Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 640 Broad St. after a ShotSpotter activation and found evidence of gunfire.

While on the scene, an area hospital reported that two gunshot wound victims arrived for treatment. Morales was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was reported in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-8477.