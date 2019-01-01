Manchester terror: knife attack suspect detained under Mental Health Act

Investigators work at the scene on Metrolink Platform B at Victoria Station - London News Pictures Ltd

The suspect in the stabbings at Manchester Victoria Station on New Year's Eve has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

Police said the 25-year-old man arrested over the stabbings has been detained under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday evening after being assessed by medical staff.

This comes after a police sergeant stabbed in the incident was praised for showing “incredible bravery” to prevent a suspected terrorist from rampaging through a train station just yards from the scene of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.

A couple in their 50s were seriously injured in the “frenzied” and “random” New Year’s Eve attack on a platform at Manchester Victoria Metrolink station.

The police officer, who is in his 30s, was also wounded as he and three colleagues rushed to the scene after hearing “a blood curdling scream”.

Police said that a terrorism investigation into the incident "remains ongoing".

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, on Tuesday said the attack had been deliberately staged close to the site of the Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 people in 2017.

Police chiefs and politicians praised the officers’ actions in putting themselves at risk to save the couple and prevent the man, who was dressed in black, marauding through the station just before 9pm. He had been heard shouting Isil-inspired slogans during the attack and after his initial arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Asst Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police said: “I am incredibly proud of the four officers who were immediately on scene last night, detaining a man who was wielding a knife.

“They were fearless, running towards danger and preventing further harm coming to passengers.” The suspect, aged 25, was caught on video shouting “Allahu akbar” – meaning “God is great” in Arabic – as he was ushered into the back of a police van following his arrest.

Witnesses said he was heard to scream: “Long live the Caliphate” in possible reference to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil), while another claimed he shouted: “As long as you keep bombing other countries, this sort of s---- is going to keep happening.”

A house in Cheetham Hill, north Manchester – thought to be his last known address – was searched yesterday by counter-terrorism police. Neighbours suggested the suspect was of Somali-origin and was thought to have lived in the Netherlands before moving to the UK about 10 to 15 years ago.

One neighbour said his mother, who has five children, was a nurse while his brother worked at Manchester airport. A police source said the suspect was refusing to cooperate and detectives were working to establish his identity. He is believed to have acted alone,

In a statement Greater Manchester Police, said on Tuesday evening: "The 25 year old man arrested on 31 January 2018 following the incident at Manchester Victoria Station has been assessed by specialist medical staff and detained under the Mental Health Act.

"The Counter Terrorism investigation remains ongoing."

"There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation."

A house in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, which was raided as part of the investigation Credit: Pat Hurst/PA More

The attack took place at a tram station that forms part of the complex that includes the Manchester Arena, where in May 2017, Salman Abedi, an Isil supporter, blew himself up killing 23 people, more than half of them children, as they left an Ariana Grande concert.