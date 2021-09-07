Is Manchester United (MANU) A Great Investment Pick?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 4.83% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the Russell Midcap Growth Index which increased 11.07%. for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Baron Funds, the fund mentioned Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) and discussed its stance on the firm. Manchester United plc is an Old Trafford, Stretford-based sports teams and clubs company with a $2.8 billion market capitalization. MANU delivered a 3.35% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 14.34%. The stock closed at $17.30 per share on September 3, 2021.

Here is what Baron Funds has to say about Manchester United plc in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Manchester United plc is the best-known team in the English Premier League, generating revenue primarily from broadcasting, sponsorship, and licensing. Shares fell on continued pandemic-related impact to commercial and matchday revenues. Investors were also disappointed by the failed attempt to form a new Super League that would have replaced the Champions League and allowed Manchester United to participate each year as a founding member. Despite these setbacks, we view Manchester United as a unique media company with 1.1 billion fans globally and broad appeal that should compound value."

Based on our calculations, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MANU was in 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 16 funds in the previous quarter. Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) delivered a 10.54% return in the past 3 months.

