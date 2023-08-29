Manchester United number one Andre Onana recalled by Cameroon

Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Onana has been named in the Cameroon squad for the final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier nearly a year after he was suspended by his country midway through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old was signed from Inter Milan in the summer as United's first-choice keeper to replace David De Gea, who left in July when his contract expired after 12 years at the club, and has started every game for the club this season.

Onana, who won 34 caps for his country following his debut in 2016, announced his international retirement following his suspension for "disciplinary reasons," believed to be a bust up with the Indominable Lions' coach Rigobert Song.

In an apparent u-turn, the former Ajax keeper will now line up against Burundi in the winner-takes-all Group C qualifier ahead of next year's Afcon hosted by Ivory Coast in January and February.

Namibia top the qualifying group by one point but have completed their matches after Group C was reduced to three teams following Kenya's expulsion.

Cameroon hold second spot on goal difference from Burundi who they host in the final match on September 12.

The tournament itself was moved to early 2024 from this summer due to weather concerns with Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe admitting the timing is "not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have."

Former Liverpool and West Ham defender Song took over as Cameroon coach in March 2022 but saw his side eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup having only taken a point from their first two games before beating already qualified Brazil in their final match.

Song is set to speak to the media on Wednesday following the announcement of the squad.

The 2024 Afcon will begin on 13 January, the day United host Tottenham in the Premier League, with the final on 11 February.