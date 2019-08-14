Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU): What Does The Future Look Like?

Looking at Manchester United plc's (NYSE:MANU) earnings update in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 15% next year. However, compared to its 5-year track record of the average earnings growth rate of -37%, this is still an improvement. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of -UK£37.3m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to -UK£31.5m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Manchester United in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering MANU is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

NYSE:MANU Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

By 2022, MANU's earnings should reach -UK£167.8m, from current levels of -UK£37.3m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 44%. This leads to an EPS of £0.18 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £-0.23. In 2022, MANU's profit margin will have expanded from -6.3% to -25%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Manchester United, there are three important aspects you should further research:

