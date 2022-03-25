Manchester Walmart customers may be victims of credit card 'skimmer'

Mar. 25—Manchester police are warning Walmart customers to carefully monitor their bank accounts after a credit card "skimmer" was found attached to a checkout terminal at the Gold Street store earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the store, where a loss prevention officer told them he had been checking the store's checkout lines and discovered the illegal device, which collects credit card numbers.

The Walmart employee checked surveillance video and saw a man placing the skimmer on that terminal a week earlier.

Police are looking for the man, who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a green puffy jacket, blue baseball cap and a black face mask.

Investigators say anyone who shopped at the store between March 16 and 23 should monitor their bank accounts and notify police if they discover any suspicious activity. In addition, police recommend using a credit card instead of a debit card when shopping, since a debit card could allow thieves access to a bank account.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man on the surveillance video to call them at 603-668-8711.