Manchester woman accused of leading police on a car chase turns herself in
Mar. 5—A woman who Manchester polie chased through the city after an officer questioned her on High Street early Wednesday turned herself in to police on Friday.
According to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, a city officer saw a car he thought was suspicious early Wednesday morning, parked on East High Street, not far from Derryfield Park.
In the car, the officer said, was Chelsie Bixby, 31, of Manchester. The officer said he thought Bixby was nervous as they spoke, and said she became frantic and tried to drive away.
When Bixby's car tires spun in the snow for a moment, the officer decided to reach into the window of her car, to try to unlock the door from the inside.
The officer's arm was still in the car when Bixby got it moving. Police said the officer was dragged about 15 feet, but did not say he was injured.
Bixby drove away, and police followed her, but officers gave up the chase, worried they would hurt bystanders. Police said they found Bixby's car in Londonderry.
On Friday, Bixby turned herself in to Manchester police. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer and driving without a license.