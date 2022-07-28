Manchester woman arrested after alleged stabbing in city park

Jul. 28—A Manchester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman at a city park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Manchester police, Robin Campbell, 52, was arrested after officers responded to Bronstein Park shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses told officers the two women were engaged in an argument when Campbell pulled out a knife and stabbed the second woman multiple times.

Campbell suffered an injury to her forehead during the altercation, police said.

The alleged stabbing victim was transported to Elliot Hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Campbell was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and held on preventative detention. She was arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Thursday.

Bronstein Park is located at the intersections of Hanover, Union, Amherst and Beech streets, and is home to a statue called "The Hiker," originally sculpted by Theo Alice Ruggles Kitson in 1906. Bronstein Park, once known as Hanover Square, is named after Dr. Ben Richard Bronstein, a corpsman who died in World War II and the first Manchester resident to die during the war.