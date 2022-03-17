Manchester woman arrested after child hospitalized with 'significant' bruising facing additional charges

Mar. 17—A city woman arrested in January in connection with an assault that left a child hospitalized with significant bruising is facing additional charges, Manchester police said.

Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, was arraigned Jan. 24 on charges including second-degree assault for causing bodily injury to a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of a child suffering from suspicious injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, determined the youth's injuries were suffered in Manchester, police said.

Laferriere was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

She was released on personal recognizance.

On Thursday, Manchester police announced they have brought additional charges against Laferriere.

Since January "the investigation has continued," police said in a news release, and officials now allege Laferriere assaulted children in her care "on multiple occasions."

"The abuse occurred and escalated over the course of a year," Manchester police said.

Laferriere faces 11 counts of second degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, five counts of criminal threatening, and 15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Along with Laferriere, Felipe Monteiro, 33, has also been charged in connection with the abuse, police said.

"Through the investigation police determined that Monteiro knew about the assaults, but never reported them," Manchester police said in a news release.

Monteiro was charged with two counts of falsifying evidence, 12 counts of violating the child protection act, and 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.