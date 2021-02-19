Manchester woman arrested after child stabbed and wounded

Feb. 19—A Manchester woman was arrested early Friday, charged with assaulting a child.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, city police were called to a home on Elm Street near Webster Street for a reported burglary. But police said when they got to the home, there had not been a burglary.

Officers said they found a child who had a stab wound in the neck. Police arrested and charged a woman, Amanda Mitchell, 34, of Manchester, with first-degree assault in the child's stabbing.

Police said Mitchell and the child know each other, but did not specify their relationship.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, but serious.

Mitchell is being held for appearance Feb. 22 in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester.