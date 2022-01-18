Manchester woman arrested after fight involving a gun

Jan. 18—A Manchester woman was arrested for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon after she allegedly brandished a gun during an argument early Tuesday morning.

Yahaira Olivier, 46, was taken into custody after the SWAT team responded to the incident, which happened shortly after 3 a.m. at 268 Spruce St.

Police were called to that address for a report of a fight involving a gun, according to a news release. When officers arrived, a man told them he was arguing with a woman in a first-floor apartment and the fight escalated.

The woman picked up a gun and was waving it around before the man wrestled the weapon away from her and left the apartment, he told police.

After learning that there may have been other guns in the apartment, police set up a perimeter and tried to contact the woman inside. When they failed to do so, the SWAT team was activated, according to the release.

The woman, identified as Olivier, finally came outside and was arrested, police said. She was also charged with resisting arrest.