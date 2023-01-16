Manchester woman charged with DUI after spike strips deployed on I-93

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Jan. 15—A Manchester woman is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after state police say troopers used spike strips to disable tires on a vehicle she was driving early Saturday, after she allegedly refused to pull over.

Around 1:34 a.m. Saturday, state police were searching for a vehicle involved in a pursuit with Manchester police earlier in the night when they reported spotting the red BMW3 series on a Queen City street and attempted to stop it.

According to state police, the driver allegedly drove off, heading onto Interstate 93 northbound toward Hooksett "at a high rate of speed" and displaying lane control issues.

State police successfully deployed spike strips on I-93 near the Hooksett rest area, deflating two of the vehicle's tires. According to police, the vehicle continued along at a slow rate of speed, riding on its rims until exiting I-93 in Concord.

Concord police assisted state police with deploying an additional set of spike strips, which helped bring the vehicle to a stop on Gas St. in Concord.

The driver, Laurie Rebecca Keith, 39, was arrested without incident on charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and negligent driving.

Keith refused bail and is scheduled to appear at the Hillsborough North Superior Court on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

