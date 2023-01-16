Manchester woman charged with DUI after spike strips deployed on I-93

Jan. 15—A Manchester woman is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after state police say troopers used spike strips to disable tires on a vehicle she was driving early Saturday, after she allegedly refused to pull over.

Around 1:34 a.m. Saturday, state police were searching for a vehicle involved in a pursuit with Manchester police earlier in the night when they reported spotting the red BMW3 series on a Queen City street and attempted to stop it.

According to state police, the driver allegedly drove off, heading onto Interstate 93 northbound toward Hooksett "at a high rate of speed" and displaying lane control issues.

State police successfully deployed spike strips on I-93 near the Hooksett rest area, deflating two of the vehicle's tires. According to police, the vehicle continued along at a slow rate of speed, riding on its rims until exiting I-93 in Concord.

Concord police assisted state police with deploying an additional set of spike strips, which helped bring the vehicle to a stop on Gas St. in Concord.

The driver, Laurie Rebecca Keith, 39, was arrested without incident on charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and negligent driving.

Keith refused bail and is scheduled to appear at the Hillsborough North Superior Court on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.