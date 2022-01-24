Manchester woman facing charges after child hospitalized with 'significant' bruising

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Jan. 24—A city woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with an assault that left a child hospitalized with significant bruising, Manchester police said.

Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including second-degree assault for causing bodily injury to a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of a child suffering from suspicious injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. Sunday determined the youth's injuries were suffered in Manchester, police said.

Laferriere was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

She was released on personal recognizance.

Police said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

