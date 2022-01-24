Manchester woman facing charges after child hospitalized with 'significant' bruising

Jan. 24—A city woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with an assault that left a child hospitalized with significant bruising, Manchester police said.

Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including second-degree assault for causing bodily injury to a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of a child suffering from suspicious injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. Sunday determined the youth's injuries were suffered in Manchester, police said.

Laferriere was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

She was released on personal recognizance.

Police said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.