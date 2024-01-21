Manchester woman without a seat belt dies after car hits tree in Whiting, officials say

MANCHESTER – An 80-year-old woman who was not wearing a seat belt died Saturday night after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tree, police said.

The incident is the third serious car accident in the township in the past week.

The latest crash occurred at 9:06 p.m. near New Mexico Drive and Washington Lane in the township’s Whiting section, according to a press release from Manchester Police.

Investigators said the victim, Patricia Ford of Whiting, was driving south on Washington Lane in a Ford Ecosport when the vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection with New Mexico Drive.

She then drove over a curb, struck a wooden fence and slammed into a tree, eventually hitting three other trees, police said.

Ford was alone in the car and had not been wearing a seat belt, police said. Rescue workers administered first aid and CPR to Ford and transported her to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was pronounced dead.

“The investigation into the crash is still ongoing,” the release said. “But at this point it is believed that an unknown medical event appears to be the primary contributing factor.”

Just three days ago a local woman was hurt when the SUV she was driving crashed into an H&R Block and Wine World storefront on Lacey Road, while three people were hospitalized in a two-car accident on Beacon Street Jan. 13 when the driver of one of the vehicles allegedly ran a stop sign, police said.

